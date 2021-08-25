iPad continues to dominate the tablet sector, and the latest sales numbers are evidence of the growth, once again. According to the latest data from technology analysis firm Canalys, iPad shipments in Western Europe have seen a massive 73% year-on-year between April and June 2021.

The overall iPad shipments in the region increased to 7.9 million units, thanks to the introduction of a new iPad Pro in the Spring. According to the report from Canalys, the new M1 iPad Pro was “warmly received” in Western Europe and is largely responsible for boosting Apple’s market share to 36% during the quarter.

To recall, Apple introduced a new iPad Pro this Spring with the same M1 chip as its new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. It also features the new mini LED display technology. Of course, the sales growth isn’t only due to M1 iPad Pro. The report from Canalys claims a share of growth also due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has continued to benefit Apple’s tablet business.

The report also claims that people have found had Pads good substitutes for laptops. The 2021 iPad Pro is compatible with a number of accessories, including the company’s new Magic Keyboard and third-party accessories as well. This has also been a major factor in the boost of iPad sales in Europe.

It wasn’t only Apple-Apple this quarter. Lenovo came in second, with a stellar 87% annual jump in shipments. The report says “Lenovo was quick to capitalize on the demand for tablets and delivered a wide range, including cheaper models, filling the gap that Apple leaves with its more costly iPads.” The company now has a 20% market share in Western Europe.

Have you bought an iPad recently? Which one did you buy? Let us know in the comments section below!