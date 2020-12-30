The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by Apple’s M1 chip is currently getting a $59 discount, which leaves it just under $1,240 in its 256GB storage version that also includes 8GB RAM. However, the savings are only available in the Space Gray color option.

Now, if you’d rather go for the Intel-powered Macs, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage space can be yours for just $1,149 with a $350 discount. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale, and you can get one for $2,599 with 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and an Intel Core i9 processor. Just remember that Apple’s latest M1 macs smoke their previous Intel-powered models.

If you’re more interested in a Windows laptop or a Chromebook, the Surface Pro 7 is getting a $299.98 discount when you get it bundled with a Pro Type Cover, which leaves it at $700. The Platinum Surface Pro 7 plus a Black Pro Type Cover bundle is selling for $800 with $230 savings over at the Microsoft Store. Now, the Lenovo Duet 10.1-inch tablet with 128GB storage space is getting a $50 discount, which leaves it at just $249.

If you’re in the market for a new iPad, you can get the new iPad Air with 64GB storage for $570 in its WiFi-only configuration with $29 savings. The 10.2-inch iPad is selling for $299 with 32GB storage, or get 128GB for $380 with a $49 discount in any color option.

Samsung Galaxy A71 (Image only for representation)

We recently posted a list of Samsung flagship deals, but if you’re looking to save even more money on a new 5G phone, without the need for trade-ins, the Samsung Galaxy A71 with 128GB storage space can be yours for $400 with $200 savings. The Google Pixel 4a 5G is getting a $40 discount, which leaves it at $459, and the Nokia 8.3 is also on sale. You can get it with 128GB storage for $380, and you save $320. However, this last deal will end today at 11:59 EST, so you may want to hurry.