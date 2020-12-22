We start today’s deals with Apple’s latest M1 powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is getting a $69 discount, leaving it at $1,230 with 256GB storage in its Space Gray color variant. If you want the Silver color option, it will cost you $1240 with $59 savings. However, if you’re looking for the latest Mac mini with M1 processor, you can get it for $639 with $60 savings, but this offer will only last today, so think fast.

Next up, we have the OnePlus 8T, which is currently selling for $730 in Lunar Silver or $739 in Aquamarine Green. This unlocked device comes with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, and a 120Hz Fluid Display that usually sells for $749, so you can grab yours while still saving some money. If you want a Google Pixel 3XL, you can get it for $339 with 128GB storage in its Not Pink color option over at Amazon, or get it for $349 over at B&H with 64GB storage. Remember that this device used to sell for $889, so savings are quite generous. Still not convinced? You can get a new Samsung galaxy Z Flip with 256GB storage for $980 at Amazon, which translates to $400 instant savings.

Now, if you’re in the market for a new Samsung device, you should go over to Samsung.com, where you can save up to $1,000 when you trade in an eligible device. This means that you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 for $1,000, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for as low as $500. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series starts at $450, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 series can be yours starting at $485.

We then move onto smartwatches, as you can currently get the latest Apple Watch Series 6 in its 40mm, GPS-only version for $339 with $60 savings. Now, there are also some deals on Garmin smartwatches, as you can get the Garmin fenix 6X Pro Solar watch for $968.45 with $181 savings. The Garmin fenix 6 Pro solar can be yours for $700, the Instinct Solar Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch for $350 in Graphite Camo or the same watch in Orchid Purple for $300 with $150 and $100 savings, respectively.