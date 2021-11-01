Macbook Pro Purple

We keep getting amazing deals from Amazon.com, where the still great M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro is receiving a $199 discount on its 256GB storage model with 8GB RAM, which will let you get your hands on this laptop for just $1,100. You will also find savings on the 512GB storage variant, available for $1,399 after receiving a $100 discount. Unfortunately, you can only take advantage of these savings if you go for the Space Gray color variant.

Either way, you will get a new and powerful laptop that packs a 13.3-inch Retina Display, superfast SSD storage, up to 20 hours of battery life. In addition, the M1 processor comes with an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU that will help you to blaze through everyday tasks, a 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. Plus, its active cooling system will help your laptop deliver amazing performance under any circumstance.

We have also spotted Apple’s 2020 21.5-inch iMac on sale. This model is currently receiving a 20 percent discount that will allow you to score $220 savings. In other words, you can pick up your new iMac, which comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an Intel Core i5 processor for just $879. However, this deal will be gone today, as it is part of Amazon’s Deals of the Day. And if you want the latest 24-inch iMac, you can still get it for $1,259 after a $40 discount. This model launched earlier this year, and it packs Apple’s M1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage if you’re interested in picking one up.

    M1 MacBook Pro

    21.5-inch iMac

    24-inch iMac

Other deals include the Logitech Brio 4K Webcam that sells for $150 after seeing a 25 percent discount that will score you $50 savings. The Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD is getting a similar treatment, which leaves it available for $99. If you want a more expensive alternative from Samsung, you can get your hands on the Samsung T7 Portable SSD with the same 1TB storage space for $130 after a $40 discount.

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
ipad mini redesign
Apple’s latest iPad mini, OnePlus devices and more are on sale
Check out the latest deals available on Amazon.com, where you will find the newest iPad mini, iPad Air, and other devices on sale
Sony X85J 55-inch Smart TV
Get your new smart TV from Sony, Samsung and more on sale today
Today’s best smart TV deals come from Amazon and B&H, where you will find options from Samsung, Sony, LG, and more on sale
best samsung galaxy s21 ultra colorful cases
Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Google Pixel devices and more are on sale
We have a massive selection of Android devices on sale, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series and other devices from Google