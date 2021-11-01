We keep getting amazing deals from Amazon.com, where the still great M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro is receiving a $199 discount on its 256GB storage model with 8GB RAM, which will let you get your hands on this laptop for just $1,100. You will also find savings on the 512GB storage variant, available for $1,399 after receiving a $100 discount. Unfortunately, you can only take advantage of these savings if you go for the Space Gray color variant.

Either way, you will get a new and powerful laptop that packs a 13.3-inch Retina Display, superfast SSD storage, up to 20 hours of battery life. In addition, the M1 processor comes with an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU that will help you to blaze through everyday tasks, a 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. Plus, its active cooling system will help your laptop deliver amazing performance under any circumstance.

We have also spotted Apple’s 2020 21.5-inch iMac on sale. This model is currently receiving a 20 percent discount that will allow you to score $220 savings. In other words, you can pick up your new iMac, which comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an Intel Core i5 processor for just $879. However, this deal will be gone today, as it is part of Amazon’s Deals of the Day. And if you want the latest 24-inch iMac, you can still get it for $1,259 after a $40 discount. This model launched earlier this year, and it packs Apple’s M1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage if you’re interested in picking one up.

Other deals include the Logitech Brio 4K Webcam that sells for $150 after seeing a 25 percent discount that will score you $50 savings. The Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD is getting a similar treatment, which leaves it available for $99. If you want a more expensive alternative from Samsung, you can get your hands on the Samsung T7 Portable SSD with the same 1TB storage space for $130 after a $40 discount.