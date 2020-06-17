Lyft has today announced that its entire fleet will consist of electric vehicles by the year 2030, inching towards its goal of zero emissions. The ride-hailing company says that going all-electric will help it avoid dumping millions of metric tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, while also reducing gasoline consumption over the span of the next decade.

“Success breeds success, and if we do this right, it creates a path for others. If other rideshare and delivery companies, automakers and rental car companies make this shift, it can be the catalyst for transforming transportation as a whole,” Lyft co-founder and president, John Zimmer, noted in a press release.

Lyft vehicles serving across the Express Drive rental car partner program, consumer rental mode, autonomous program, and even the personal cars of drivers registered on the platform will go electric in the next ten years. The company is banking on the long-term economic benefits offered by EVs to achieve its target and is also joining the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative moving forward.