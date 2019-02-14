Luxurious Ceramic White Galaxy S10+ is the second ceramic version

We’ve recently seen all of the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ colors that are rumored to be available at launch, or shortly after. Among them, a Ceramic Black exclusive available for the most expensive version of the Galaxy S10+. As it turns out, at least if the reports turn out to be accurate, it will not be the only ceramic finish Samsung is preparing.

A Luxurious Ceramic White version is being mentioned by recent reports, accompanied by the render you see above. You can clearly distinguish it from the Prism White variant of the phone, because it does not shift into any other colors. While some reports claim that it might be available on “weaker” configurations as well, we’re going to likely only see this, and the Ceramic Black, on the 12GB RAM and 1TB storage version only. There’s nothing else to report at this time, but we’ll revert as soon as there is.