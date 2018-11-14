Luna Display lets iPads become wireless displays for Mac Mini

For those who needed a bit more room on their Mac desktops, the Luna Display dongle created a Wi-Fi enabled bridge to let users wirelessly connect their iPads as an extended display. If you’re into the Apple ecosystem, this little USB-C (or Mini DisplayPort) stub saves you the cost of getting a dedicated display while also letting the iPad become an iPad elsewhere.

With the launch of the new Mac Mini, though, Luna’s creators decided to put its app to the test and see if an iPad could act as the primary display for a workstation. Boy, does it ever.

For one thing, enabling use of the iPad — in this case, one of the latest iPad Pro refreshes — and its touch panel gives a new dimension to macOS that some have wanted for years now. It also gives some versatility to using the new Apple Pencil as well. And as long as the device is within the same Wi-Fi network, the iPad doesn’t have to be right next to the Mac Mini all the time.

But here’s where the visual payoff — and why we’re talking about this — comes in: if users decide to go traditional with a mouse and desktop, standing that iPad on top of a Mac Mini looks plain ridiculous thanks mostly to that juxtaposition of the performance that can be accessed inside that small box.

Luna Display, originally a Kickstarter project, has generated mostly positive feedback since it was shipped out to backers this summer. The dongle now sells for $79.99. The complementary apps are free. It’s also supposed to work with Windows computers, too.