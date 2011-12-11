Android
2

Lucky Buyer Gets Verizon Samsung Galaxy Nexus Early

There are a lot of rumors regarding the availability date for the Verizon Samsung Galaxy Nexus and the latest refers to December 15. It might even have something to do with Google Wallet but one thing remains unchanged: Verizon stores as well as third-party retailers already have the phone in stock, waiting for Big Red’s green light.

However, some sales reps might have been overly enthusiastic as someone managed to score a retails Samsung Galaxy Nexus from a third-party retailer despite the “no go” from Verizon. If you’re curious about the retail packaging, the phone itself and the accessories that come bundled, follow the source link to see more pictures of what you should expect once you grab your own GNex.

Source: PhanDroid

