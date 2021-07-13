Apple Watch size

We start today’s deals with the latest iteration of the Apple Watch. You can currently get your LTE + GPS 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6 for just $399 after receiving a 20 percent discount, which translates to $100 savings, even though you will have to settle for the Product RED color variant. However, you can also get the GPS-only model for $349 after getting a $50 discount. And if you want LTE support without spending that much, you can also grab the 40mm LTE variant of the Apple Watch SE with a Space Gray Aluminum case and Charcoal Sport Loop for $290 after getting a $39 discount. You can also get a leather band for your new watch, as the WFEAGL Compatible iWatch Band can be yours for $12.23 for your 38mm/40mm watch or $15.29 on the 42mm/44mm versions with 32 and 15 percent savings, respectively.

Now, if you’re looking to get a pair of new headphones, we have spotted the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds getting a 22 percent discount, meaning that you can grab a pair for $180. The best part is that you can get any of its three different color options for the same price. And if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, you can consider getting the JLab JBuds Air which are currently getting a $29 discount, so that you can grab one for $30, which represents 29 percent savings.

If you love over-the-ear headphones, you can also consider the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones with ANC and Alexa that are currently getting a 30 percent discount, meaning that you can grab a pair for $280.73 with $119.22 savings. And if you’re looking to get a new gaming headset, you can also get the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset for $90 after getting a $40 discount.

