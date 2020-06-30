Google Search lets you see a wide variety of 3D animals with the magic of augmented reality (AR). The search giant has now announced that it is adding 10 species of dinosaurs to the list, ranging from the terrifying T-Rex to the magnificent Brachiosaurus in your living room (if it fits) or neighborhood, complete with sounds of its roaring and footsteps.

All you have to do is search the name of a dinosaur species on your smartphone, scroll down, and tap on the ‘View in 3D‘ button in the knowledge card of Google Search. You will have the option of seeing the dinosaur fitted across your phone’s screen or gaze upon it in all its glorious size, provided it fits in the space you are currently in.

The 10 dinosaurs added to Google Search have been borrowed from the Jurassic World franchise and include Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, and Stegosaurus among others. Users can also record AR videos and recreate scenes from the Jurassic World movies. But do keep in mind that this feature is only available on ARCore-enabled devices.