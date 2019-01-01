Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Wear OS smartwatch will be updated with Snapdragon Wear 3100

Last year, Louis Vuitton presented a stunning $3,000 Anroid Wear 2.0 (now Wear OS) smartwatch to the world. This year, not unlike a phone or tablet series, it’s getting an upgrade.

The Tambour Horizon has been upgraded from a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 to a Wear 3100 for 2019 and that allows a couple of new features, Engadget reports: a 24-hour progress ring that is visible in ambient mode and a higher-definition circular display. Louis Vuitton proclaims thhas at the battery a whole day’s worth of active usein it and up to 5 days of ambient mode usage, which can display the time as well as a few complications like step count.

We don’t have word about release or pricing yet, though the prior model started at just under $2,500, so if you’re in that audience that can afford it, maybe consider the new white ceramic finish.

Looking for something a little more affordable? Perhaps don’t look to Montblanc, which also has a Wear 3100 product out, but maybe Fossil will do the trick.