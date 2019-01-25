Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon still waiting in the wings, but here are more specs

The 2019 editions of the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Wear OS smartwatch are officially real products, but we still don’t have any idea about when they will be released or how much they will cost — last year’s Tambour Horizon cost around $2,500.

Luxurious wearable tech starts with its physicality: cases are 12.6mm thick and are crafted of steel, PVD coating and ceramic with horn and crown features also made of steel or, presumably if you’re willing to pay more, gems. Engraved sapphire glass protects the display below it while the whole unit is rated to withstand up to 3 ATM of water immersion. When it comes to the specialized software, users now have access to a 24-hour day/night ring indicator, air pollution readings, a dedicated travel guide, an agenda watchface and other vanity enhancements.

But when it comes down to the circuitry, we’re talking about Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi connectivity, NFC for Google Pay, a 390p AMOLED display, 8GB of storage, 1GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Wear 3100 processor. With the new ambient mode enabled, users can extend their 300mAh battery’s life from a day to five days if they only need to tell the time. Wear OS is compatible with phones on iOS 9.3 and Android 4.4 or later.

We’re waiting to see when the Pure White and Pure White & Diamonds will come along. Until then, sit tight and stay tuned.