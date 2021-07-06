It seems that Samsung was getting ready to deliver several variants of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, or at least that’s what rumors suggest. Furthermore, we have received word that the company was looking for ways to give us a more affordable device. This could be achieved by releasing a new Galaxy Z Flip 3 variant without 5G support, but we can never be sure about this kind of information. However, the latest data suggests that Samsung was even working on a Galaxy Z Flip 4 Lite version that will never get to hit the shelves.

We are expecting to get at least two new Samsung smartphones next week. Rumors suggest that Samsung could announce the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on August 11. However, rumors suggest that we could’ve gotten even more devices, as Samsung could’ve been thinking about delivering a more affordable variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. In addition, The Korea Herald reports that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite could’ve also joined the party.

Unfortunately, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Lite, or the “mass-market model with a more affordable price tag,” didn’t make the cut due to the ongoing chip shortage that has already made Samsung cancel this year’s Samsung Galaxy Note series. Samsung was also close to canceling the Galaxy S21 FE, which will still launch later than expected.

Cancelled. Not happening. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 28, 2021

Ross Young has also added some information about the existence of this device, as he claims that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will arrive with the same price tag that was originally thought for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite. Whatever the case, remember that you must take rumors with salt. And since we’re talking rumors, remember that we have new leaked renders of a possible Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Edition. We have also heard that Samsung may give us a more affordable LTE-only Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the future.

