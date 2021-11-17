Looking for more gaming deals? Razer gaming peripherals are currently on sale at Amazon.com!

You can improve your gaming experience with the latest gaming deals that are now on sale. First up, we have several Razer gaming keyboards that receive up to 40 percent discount, which means that you can get the Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for just $84. This variant comes packed with green key switches that will provide a tactile and clicky feel when typing or gaming. In addition, chroma lighting, programable macros, and a magnetic wrist rest make this a fantastic choice that will also save you $56.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard is also on sale. It features the same green switches, and you can pick one up for $180 after a $50 discount. This model also packs an ergonomic wrist rest to keep your hands comfortable over extended gaming sessions. Plus, its Doubleshot ABS keycaps will ensure that labeling never wears off, and its switches will support up to 80 million clicks, so rest assured, you will have an amazing gaming keyboard for a long time.

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard

You can also score a new gaming mouse from Razer, as the Razer Viper Mini Ultralight Gaming Mouse is currently available for $30 after a $10 discount. This wired option comes with an 8500 DPI optical sensor, Chroma RGB underglow lighting, and six programmable buttons. The Razer Viper Ultimate Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock is now selling for $100 after a more compelling $50 discount. This option packs a 20K DPI optical sensor and a 70-hour battery, and you can get it in Mercury White, which looks rather sweet. However, you can also opt for the Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse w/ Charging Dock that is receiving the same $50 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $120. This gaming mouse will deliver up to 100 hours of battery life, plus it comes with a 20K DPI optical sensor and 11 programmable buttons.

Razer Viper Mini Ultralight Gaming Mouse Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse Razer Viper Ultimate Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse

Other gaming deals include the Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox that currently sells for $130 after a $20 discount. And suppose you want more headsets to choose from. In that case, you can also check out the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset or the Razer Barracuda X Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset that sell for $40 and $80, respectively. There are many more Razer deals available, so check them out by following this link.