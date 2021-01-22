Today’s gaming deals start with a nice gaming laptop selection, as the Razer Blade Pro 17, Gaming Laptop 2020 is currently going for $3,500 after a $300 discount. This will give you a powerful gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 17.3-inch 4K display with 120Hz refresh rates. The Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020 version is currently getting a $202 discount, which leaves it selling for $1,398. You get an Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, a 15.6-inch FHD 1080p 144Hz display, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. Or take the 2019 version for $1,379 with an Intel Core i7-9750H 6 Core, a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, a 15.6-inch FHD 1080p display with 144Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a $290 discount. However, this last model is renewed, but it comes backed by Amazon’s 90-day Renewed Guarantee.

    Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop 2020

    Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020

    Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2019 (Renewed)

We now move onto gaming keyboards, as the Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard is getting a $17 discount, which leaves it available for $183. This keyboard comes in black, and it also includes a magnetic plush wrist rest. The next option is the BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that’s getting a $43.34 discount, leaving it at $126.65. is you’re looking to save even more, the BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is getting a $50 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $90. Other options include the Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard for $70 with $30 savings, the BlackWidow Lite Mechanical Tenkeyless Keyboard for $61 with a $38.91 discount, and the Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard for just $48 with $12 savings.

    Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard

    Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

    Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

    Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard

    BlackWidow Lite Mechanical Tenkeyless Keyboard (Renewed)

    Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard

Next up, we have the Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse that’s now available for $60 after a $30 discount. However, you can also go for the wireless version that’s now selling for $54.34 after a $45.65 discount. The Basilisk Essential Gaming Mouse is also a great option to consider, and you can now get it with $5 savings, as it can be yours for just $45. And if you want Razer’s best selling gaming mouse, you have to get the DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse that’s currently getting a $20 discount, meaning you can get yours for $30.

    Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse

    Razer Basilisk Essential Gaming Mouse

    Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse

Finally, we see that Razer’s gaming headsets are also on sale, and you can get one starting at just $40, as the Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset is getting a $10 discount. The next option will set you back $69, as the Kraken Gaming Headset is getting a $10.99 discount in its classic black color option, or get the Black and Blue option for $60, which translates to $20 savings. Last but not least, the Kraken Tournament Edition is getting a $30 discount, which leaves it at $70.

    Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset

    Razer Kraken Gaming Headset

    Razer Kraken Tournament Edition

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
You May Also Like
iPhone 11 Pro cameras pocketnow
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 13? More Like iPhone 12S! (New Leaks) (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about new iPhone 13 rumors, a possible under display camera in the Galaxy Note 21, and more.
clear case galaxy s21 ultra
Best Galaxy S21 Ultra clear cases in 2021: Flaunt your flagship in all its glory!
Hate to hide your Samsung flagship behind an ugly case? Choose from this list of the best Galaxy S21 Ultra clear cases to protect your phone.
Samsung Galaxy S21
The Samsung Galaxy S21 is already available, and it’s ON SALE!!
Check out today’s deals, that feature the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S21 series, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and more