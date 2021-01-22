Today’s gaming deals start with a nice gaming laptop selection, as the Razer Blade Pro 17, Gaming Laptop 2020 is currently going for $3,500 after a $300 discount. This will give you a powerful gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 17.3-inch 4K display with 120Hz refresh rates. The Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020 version is currently getting a $202 discount, which leaves it selling for $1,398. You get an Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, a 15.6-inch FHD 1080p 144Hz display, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. Or take the 2019 version for $1,379 with an Intel Core i7-9750H 6 Core, a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, a 15.6-inch FHD 1080p display with 144Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a $290 discount. However, this last model is renewed, but it comes backed by Amazon’s 90-day Renewed Guarantee.

We now move onto gaming keyboards, as the Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard is getting a $17 discount, which leaves it available for $183. This keyboard comes in black, and it also includes a magnetic plush wrist rest. The next option is the BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that’s getting a $43.34 discount, leaving it at $126.65. is you’re looking to save even more, the BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is getting a $50 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $90. Other options include the Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard for $70 with $30 savings, the BlackWidow Lite Mechanical Tenkeyless Keyboard for $61 with a $38.91 discount, and the Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard for just $48 with $12 savings.

Next up, we have the Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse that’s now available for $60 after a $30 discount. However, you can also go for the wireless version that’s now selling for $54.34 after a $45.65 discount. The Basilisk Essential Gaming Mouse is also a great option to consider, and you can now get it with $5 savings, as it can be yours for just $45. And if you want Razer’s best selling gaming mouse, you have to get the DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse that’s currently getting a $20 discount, meaning you can get yours for $30.

Finally, we see that Razer’s gaming headsets are also on sale, and you can get one starting at just $40, as the Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset is getting a $10 discount. The next option will set you back $69, as the Kraken Gaming Headset is getting a $10.99 discount in its classic black color option, or get the Black and Blue option for $60, which translates to $20 savings. Last but not least, the Kraken Tournament Edition is getting a $30 discount, which leaves it at $70.