BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Earlier this year, TCL announced that its partnership with BlackBerry will end on August 31, 2020. BlackBerry also tweeted a goodbye message following the announcement. Now, ahead of the official termination of the contract, a new company called OnwardMobility says it has made a deal with the BlackBerry.

The software company says the deal involves using BlackBerry’s name and intellectual property to create a new keyboarded Android smartphone. Further, the handset is coming to the US and Europe in 2021.

“We really see a need for a 5G BlackBerry, Android smartphone with a physical keyboard and being a flagship device,” said Peter Franklin, CEO of OnwardMobility.

The new BlackBerry is said to serve the niche that isn’t being served by any other manufacturer. The 2021 BlackBerry phone will come equipped with a QWERTY-keyboard. Further, the phone is tipped to be a “global flagship” running Android. It will be “competitively priced” and have both sub-6GHz and millimeter-wave 5G.

Source: PCmag

You May Also Like
Galaxy Note20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Specs comparison
Best alternatives to the Samsung Galaxy Note20
Simply put, a smartphone that rocks a plastic build, merely 25W wired fast charging, and a flat 60Hz panel shouldn’t cost a thousand dollars.
OnePlus phones now exclusively support PUBG Mobile gameplay at 90fps
Until September 7, PUBG Mobile players will be able to experience the game at 90fps on the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 7T duo and the OnePlus 7 Pro.
Honor 20 Pro
Honor confirms IFA 2020 attendance and a September 4 event
Honor will attend the upcoming IFA 2020 event in Berlin, and it is expected to present several new products