Transport for London has posted a confirmation that it is committed to deploy high-speed mobile coverage across the Tube network in London. The mobile coverage will be extended to all stations by the end of 2024.

The Mayor of London has announced the following today.

“Customers on London Underground will be able to access full mobile connectivity and internet access within every station and tunnel.”

4G (LTE) coverage mobile coverage has already been available on the eastern half of the Jubilee line, and will be expanded in phases to ticket halls, platforms and tunnels on the Tube network over the next three years. All stations and tunnels will be covered by the end of 2024.

“The neutral host network being delivered as part of this concession will be the most advanced network of its kind in the world and available for use by all mobile operators. The infrastructure will also be 5G ready, allowing for a seamless upgrade for mobile operators in the future.”

The announcement also points out that the London Tube tunnels will also be used to provide full fiber connectivity across the city, which can then be connected to buildings and street assets like street lighting and bus stops. This will help further increase mobile coverage through small mobile transmitters, as well as leveraging the power of 5G to deliver improvements to speed and connectivity, helping the city to grow. The plan also states that 5G support will be up to the carriers themselves.

Some of the busiest stations such as Oxford Circus and Camden Town will be the first to receive some of the planned upgrades by the end of 2022.

