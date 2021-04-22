Logitech has announced a keyboard accessory for the newly launched iPad Pro. The Logitech Combo Touch backlit keyboard case with trackpad is now official for both the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The case is equipped with four modes that include Type Mode, View Mode, Sketch Mode, and Read Mode. Essentially, it will give your iPad Pro a Surface Pro-like form factor.

Like the Surface keyboard, this case is detachable, and it comes with an adjustable kickstand for watching movies and shows. The company says that the backlit keys automatically adjust to a user’s environment with 16 levels of brightness. Plus, you get a series of iPadOS shortcut keys on the keyboard.

The Logitech Combo Touch keyboard with Touchpad for the new iPad Pro costs less than the official Magic Keyboard. It provides protection to the front, back, and corners, and it has a click-anywhere trackpad for more freedom and control, which offers gestures like multi-touch, swipe, tap, pinch, as well as a scroll. Additionally, it connects with the Smart Connector so there’s no need for pairing.

The Logitech Combo Touch comes with a pull-out kickstand – similar to the Surface Pro – with 50 degrees of tilt. It will help users while typing, watching movies, and sketching. The brightness levels of the backlight can be adjusted manually, while it also provides 16 levels of brightness that automatically adjust according to the user’s environment.

The device is touted to be equipped with the largest trackpad Logitech has designed for a keyboard case. Moreover, it is the company’s thinnest keyboard case with a trackpad yet. It also sports a woven outer fabric, and you get an open side to charge Apple Pencil.

The accessory is priced at $199.99 for the 11-inch model and $100 more for the 12.9-inch variant. The former is now available for pre-order, and the latter will be available later via the company’s website. It comes in a sole Grey color option.