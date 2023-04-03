One of the best keyboards I’ve used is receiving a killer discount, as you can get your hands on a new Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for just $165 after receiving a 28 percent discount.

Amazon’s latest offers will help you get your hands on a new Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for less, as the Tactile model of this keyboard is now up for grabs at just $164.99, which translates to $65 less than its original $230 price tag. This is the most versatile option, as it is good enough for gaming and work, as each key will deliver just enough resistance to avoid any accidental typo.

Logitech G915 TKL Enjoy typing on a Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, one of the best keyboards on the market for gamers. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

However, you can opt for the gaming-oriented version with linear switches, which will deliver an amazing experience at $210, thanks to a $20 discount. And if you want clicky switches, get ready to pay $195 after the latest 15 percent discount, or get the full version for $194 thanks to the latest 22 percent discount that will get you more than $50 savings. You can also get crazy savings on a new pair of Logitech’s G PRO X Gaming Headset or the Logitech G535 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset, which sell for $81 and $100, after receiving 37 and 23 percent discounts, respectively.

Suppose you’re looking for more options. In that case, I suggest you check out the DROP CTRL High-Profile Mechanical Keyboard, selling for $236 with 20 percent savings. This tenkeyless gaming keyboard has Hot-Swap Switches, backlight RGB LED, USB-C connectivity, and Cherry MX Brown switches. You can also customize your keyboard with a new DROP + Marvel Infinity War Custom MT3 Keycap Set, which sells for $49 thanks to an insane 57 percent discount.

You will also find $20 pre-order savings when you go for the DROP Expression Series Togekey Keyboard, as it now goes for $129, and it’s perfect for any Pokemon fan out there. Remember that these usually sell for $149, even though you must wait a few months to get your hands on yours.