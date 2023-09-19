Logitech has more than 40 years of delivering amazing innovation and quality in each one of its products to deliver some of the best experiences connecting and interacting with the digital world. An excellent example of this is the company’s G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless Keyboard, which now sells for just $152 after receiving a very attractive 34 percent discount.

Logitech G915 TKL $153 $230 Save $77 Enjoy typing on a Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, one of the best keyboards on the market for gamers. $153 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest offers will help you get an excellent keyboard that will be useful for gaming and productivity, as the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Keyboard is now available for just $152 on its Tactile version. This model normally sells for $230, meaning you score $77 in instant savings. This keyboard comes with low-profile switches, making it incredibly comfortable for any situation. I purchased mine two years ago, and it still works perfectly, so I can definitely recommend you pick one up.

Indeed, you can pick up the linear or the clicky variants, but those will sell for $195 and 198 with 15 and 14 percent discounts, respectively.

A similar option from Razer comes with a $219 price tag and no savings, as the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard is a perfect alternative for Razer fans. If you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, you can also pick up a new Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $78, thanks to a 40 percent discount.

Complete your new gaming setup with a HyperX Pulsefire Raid gaming mouse, an excellent option now receiving a 51 percent discount. It normally sells for $60, but you can get yours for under $30 right now.