We keep on getting incredible deals from Amazon.com, where one of the best gaming keyboards in the market is getting a very compelling 22 percent discount, which will get you $50 savings. This means that you can grab a new Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming keyboard for just $180. The best part of this deal is that it is available across the board, meaning that you can get an option with linear switches for the best gaming experience. A clicky keyboard is a better option for those who love typing great stories or get the best of both worlds, as I did with tactile switches.

If you’re more into Razer products, you can also consider checking out the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard that is currently getting the same $50 discount as the G915 TKL, and it is also available for the same $180. However, this is a full keyboard, which means that you get the numpad and a multi-function dial that will allow you to pause, play, skip your tunes, and more.

If you want more affordable options, you can get the Logitech G Pro for just $100 after a $30 discount or check out the Cooler Master CK550 V2 Gaming Mechanical keyboard that’s available for $79.50 after an initial 20 percent discount.

Other gaming deals feature the Razer Iskur Gaming Chair, that’s currently getting a 20 percent discount, meaning that you can grab yours for $400 after a $99 discount. It features an ergonomic lumbar support system, multi-layered synthetic leather foam cushions, and a memory foam headrest cushion for better comfort during extended gaming sessions.

You can also check out the Razer Nommo Pro PC Gaming Speakers that feature THX-certified premium audio, LED illuminated control pod, and more for $492 after a $108 discount. The Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone is available for $80 with $20 savings, and the EPOS Gaming B20 Streaming Microphone can be yours for $170 after a $29 discount.