We start today’s deals with some nice gaming peripherals and accessories for your home. First up, we have a massive 50 percent discount on the Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset that’s currently available for $40, down from its regular $80 price tag. This headse3t features 7.1 Surround Sound, DTS Headphone:X 2.0, and a Flip-to-Mute Mic.

The SteelSeries Arctis 3 are also on sale, and you can grab a pair for $56 after a $13.99 discount, and you will be able to use it with your PC or any existing gaming console. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can consider the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core for $20 after getting a $20 discount. Or you can consider getting a new pair of Google Pixel Buds for just $119, which gets you $60 savings off its original price.

If you’re looking to give new life to your home or working space, Govee has several interesting options for you to check out. First up, we have the Govee Smart LED Light Bars that are currently getting a 30 percent discount with an on-page coupon, meaning that you will end up paying $56 after a $24 discount. They feature music sync, and it will work seamlessly with Alexa and your Google Assistant. You can also choose the Govee Smart LED Strip Lights on its 16.4-ft option that’s currently getting a 31 percent discount, meaning you can grab one box for $15.19 with $6.80 savings.

However, if you’re looking to light up your backyard, you can grab the Govee 48ft Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor String Lights for $30 after receiving a 40 percent discount. And the Govee Rope Lights with Remote Control for $11 with $3 savings.

We have also found several keyboards on sale, starting with the Cooler Master SK650 White Limited Edition mechanical gaming keyboard that’s currently getting a $65 discount, leaving it available for $75. The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL is up for grabs for $100 with $30 savings, and Logitech G213 Prodigy is getting a $23 discount so that you can grab one for just $47.