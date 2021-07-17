We start today’s deals with some nice gaming peripherals and accessories for your home. First up, we have a massive 50 percent discount on the Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset that’s currently available for $40, down from its regular $80 price tag. This headse3t features 7.1 Surround Sound, DTS Headphone:X 2.0, and a Flip-to-Mute Mic.

The SteelSeries Arctis 3 are also on sale, and you can grab a pair for $56 after a $13.99 discount, and you will be able to use it with your PC or any existing gaming console. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can consider the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core for $20 after getting a $20 discount. Or you can consider getting a new pair of Google Pixel Buds for just $119, which gets you $60 savings off its original price.

    Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset

    SteelSeries Arctis 3

    Google Pixel Buds

If you’re looking to give new life to your home or working space, Govee has several interesting options for you to check out. First up, we have the Govee Smart LED Light Bars that are currently getting a 30 percent discount with an on-page coupon, meaning that you will end up paying $56 after a $24 discount. They feature music sync, and it will work seamlessly with Alexa and your Google Assistant. You can also choose the Govee Smart LED Strip Lights on its 16.4-ft option that’s currently getting a 31 percent discount, meaning you can grab one box for $15.19 with $6.80 savings.

However, if you’re looking to light up your backyard, you can grab the Govee 48ft Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor String Lights for $30 after receiving a 40 percent discount. And the Govee Rope Lights with Remote Control for $11 with $3 savings.

    Govee Smart LED Light Bars

    Govee Smart LED Strip Lights

    Govee 48ft Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor String Lights

We have also found several keyboards on sale, starting with the Cooler Master SK650 White Limited Edition mechanical gaming keyboard that’s currently getting a $65 discount, leaving it available for $75. The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL is up for grabs for $100 with $30 savings, and Logitech G213 Prodigy is getting a $23 discount so that you can grab one for just $47.

    Cooler Master SK650 White Limited Edition

    Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL

    Logitech G213 Prodigy

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
OnePlus Buds Pro will feature Adaptive Noise Cancellation and Warp Charge
Well, it is more than safe to assume that we will receive the new OnePlus Buds Pro alongside the new Nord 2 next week
Amazon went from a Garage to $1.77T in 27 years. Happy birthday!
Happy Birthday, Amazon! The company started twenty-seven years ago, in the garage of Jeff Bezos, and now it is an e-commerce titan
samsung-galaxy-buds-2-render
The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) after all
A new leak suggests that the next generation of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will indeed come with ANC, after rumors said it would be exclusive for premium earbuds.