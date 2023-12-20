There are tons of excellent gaming products on the market, but there’s one brand that stands out, as it delivers some of the best gaming gear you can get to get the advantage on any game you’re playing. Logitech makes excellent gaming keyboards, headsets, and more, but today’s spotlight is set upon the Logitech G502 HERO High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse, which now sells for just $40 thanks to an insane 50 percent discount.

Logitech G502 HERO $40 $80 Save $40 Logitech’s G502 HERO High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse comes with a HERO 25K sensor, an adjustable weight system, 11 programable buttons, on-board memory, and more to take your gaming experience to the next level. $40 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest offers will help you improve your battle station for less, as you can currently pick up a new Logitech G502 HERO High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for just $40, thanks to a 50 percent discount. This gaming mouse has killer looks, a HERO 25K sensor, 25,600 DPI, RGB, adjustable weights, and eleven programable buttons.

You can also complete your setup with the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, now going for $148 with 36 percent savings, which is perfect for those who love low-profile keyboards. This model comes with Tactile switches, meaning that these keys will offer little resistance with each keystroke, making it perfect for typing and occasional gaming. And if you’re interested in bundles, you can check out the Logitech G915 TKL and G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Bundle, which now sells for $250 with $130 in instant savings.

Another great alternative comes from Razer, with the DeathStalker V2 Gaming Keyboard, now selling for $150 with $50 off. This is also a low-profile keyboard that comes with a full set of keys, and you can also get the V2 TKL Pro version with 20 percent savings. And you can also add the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset to your setup if your headphones need a refresh. These now sell for $100, with $80 off, making it a perfect complement to take your gaming experience to new heights.