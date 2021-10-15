There are tons of deals available at Staples and Amazon.com. First up, you will find the Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Laser Mouse, the MX Advanced Vertical Wireless Mouse, MX Ergo Plus Advanced Wireless Trackball Mouse, and the MX Master MX Ergo Plus Advanced Wireless Trackball Mouse selling for $100. However, you can get your hands on any of these amazing mice for just $80 when you add promo code 92864 at check out.

And this deal also extends to some of the best keyboards from this well-known brand. For example, the MX Keys and the MX Keys Advanced Illuminated Wireless Keyboard are also selling for $100, but you can get them for $80 if you remember to add the promo code we mentioned before. However, I must recommend you try the Logitech G915 TKL mechanical gaming keyboard that sells for $193.89 after a 16 percent discount on its Tactile configuration that will get you $36 savings. It is an amazing keyboard. It doesn’t matter if you want to use it for gaming or productivity. It will not let you down.

You can also make your workspace look better with a new lamp, and Meross has several options to choose from, starting with the Meross Smart LED Desk Light that’s getting a $20 discount, which means that you can get one for $40. This dimmable desk lamp works with your favorite assistants, and you can also control it from your phone. You can also pick up the Smart LED Desk Lamp that gets the same $20 discount when applying the on-page coupon. If you want more color, you can opt for the Meross Smart WiFi Table Lamp that sees a 20 percent discount, meaning that you can get one for $34. And if you need to light up a larger area, you can get the Meross Smart LED Floor Lamp for $68 after receiving a 15 percent discount that will save you $12.