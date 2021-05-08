You can currently get your hands on a new Logitech G915 TKL mechanical gaming keyboard for just under $200. This is one of the best, if not the best, keyboard around, and you can get it with $30 savings on its Tactile configuration, which means you get the sweet spot between a clicky and a linear keyboard. The next option is the Logitech G513 Carbon which is now getting a $20 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $130. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can get the Corsair K60 for just $70 after a $20 discount.

    Logitech G915 TKL

    Logitech G513 Carbon

 

If you want a new gaming mouse, the best option is the Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse. It is currently getting a $46 discount, meaning you can get yours for $104. If you want some a bit less flashy, you can get the Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse for $119 after receiving an $11 discount. You must also consider getting a Logitech G PRO X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset for $186 with $14 savings, or you can check one of our previous deals post featuring several gaming headsets.

    Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse

    Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

    Logitech G PRO X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset

If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch or activity tracker, we have found the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 going for $280 with $150 savings on its GPS-only 45mm version in Mystic Black. You can also get the smaller 41mm variant for $230 after receiving a $170 discount on its Silver color variant. The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is also a great option for you to consider. It now sells for just $50 after a $10 discount, making a great choice for those who want to start tracking their activities and their progress. And for those who want to take it one step further, you can check out the Apple Watch Nike Series 6 that’s currently selling for $449 after a $50 discount.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm

    Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

