Logitech gaming peripherals, Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening, and more are on sale today

You can score crazy savings on several gaming peripherals from Logitech and other great brands. For instance, you can get your hands on a new Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that is now available for just $90 after scoring a $40 discount. This will get you an amazing gaming keyboard with tactile switches, which are the sweet spot between clicky and linear switches, meaning that you will be able to use them for just about anything you want. If you want a more affordable keyboard, you can also consider the Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard that sells for $49 after a 30 percent discount that will get you $21 savings.

You can also combine your gaming setup with a new Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse with Hero 25K Sensor that sells for $107 after scoring a $43 discount that translates to 29 percent savings. Or you can opt for the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse that is a bit more affordable after scoring a $50 discount that leaves it up for grabs at $80. And you can also pick up the more affordable Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse that sells for just $35 after a massive 42 percent discount that translates to $25 savings.

You can also score a new Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Ergonomic Controller for your Nintendo Switch for $43 after a 14 percent discount. This ergonomic controller will replace your current joycons to give you a better gaming experience. And since we’re talking Nintendo, we must also mention that you can purchase a copy of Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening for just $40 after a $20 discount.

Logitech G915 TKL Logitech G502 Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening

If you still haven’t gotten your hands on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you can get your copy for $37 after scoring a very compelling $23 discount. Finally, you can also consider picking up a copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition with a free upgrade to the digital PS5 version for $20 after a massive 67 percent discount.