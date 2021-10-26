We keep getting amazing deals on some of the best products in the market. This time, we focus on Logitech, as its gaming peripherals are getting some rather compelling discounts, starting with one of the best gaming keyboards in the market. The Logitech G915 TKL is currently getting a 16 percent discount on its variant that sports tactile key switches, which means that you can pick one up for $194 after $35.99 savings. The ‘clicky’ and ‘linear’ options are also on sale, but these start at $208.74 with less than 10 percent savings.

The next option comes as the Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard that is receiving a 29 percent discount. You can get one for just $50 and still manage to save $20. The G413 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a bit more expensive. It sells for $64 after receiving $25.99 savings. The K740 illuminated ultrathin keyboard is slightly more affordable at $60, and you also get to save $20. Finally, the K350 may not be as flashy as the previous options, but this wireless ergonomic keyboard is getting a 38 percent discount, meaning that you can buy one for $37.

Next up, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is also on sale. This device is getting a 10 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $135. This gaming mouse comes with a Hero 25K sensor, tunable weights, and Lightsync RGB. For the same price, you can get the G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse after a $15 discount on its white color variant, or pick up the black model for $1 more. The G703 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is a more affordable option, which retails for $70 after a $30 discount. And if you want more affordable options, you can consider the G203 Wired Gaming Mouse or the G502 HERO High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse. The G203 sells for $30 with $10 savings, while the G502 HERO goes for $40 after a massive 50 percent discount.

Other deals include the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset in white for $125 after a $25 discount. Different color variants retail for $130, which means you still get decent $20 savings. A more affordable option comes as the G PRO X Gaming Headset for $95, or pick up the G432 Wired Gaming Headset for $40.