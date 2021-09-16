We have found a massive selection of Logitech gaming peripherals on sale over at Amazon.com. We start this selection with some of the best gaming keyboards in the market, as the Logitech G Pro is currently getting a 23 percent discount that means that you can grab yours for $100 and still score $30 savings. This keyboard features an ultra-portable Tenkeyless design and a detachable Micro USB cable. Just make sure that you choose the correct switches for you. If you’re OK with renewed products, you can also get it for as low as $83.

Next up, we have the Logitech G915 TKL lightspeed wireless RGB mechanical gaming keyboard that is now available for $210 after a $20 discount on its option with linear switches. However, you can go for the version with tactile switches, and you can have the best of both worlds, as it offers a slight resistance when typing while still offering a fantastic gaming experience. This variant is up for grabs at $190, which means you get 17 percent savings.

You can also score a new Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset for $100. This headset is compatible with your PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. The best part is that you won’t have to worry about charging it, since it is the wired version, and it also comes with $30 savings. And you can also go for the Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset that sells for $86 after a $14 discount.

You can also grab a new Logitech G PRO Hero wired gaming mouse for just $50 after a $20 discount, or the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $100 with $30 savings if you want to be free of cables. You can also check out other deals that will help you to increase the storage space of your gaming PC or laptop, as WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive is getting a $50 discount, which means you can get one for $180. An external drive is another great option, and you can currently get the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD for $265 with $195 savings, in case you’re interested.