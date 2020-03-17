Google demoed a transcription feature for Google Translate earlier this year that would allow the app to simultaneously translate and transcribe speech in real time. Called Live Transcribe, the feature is now out for Android users via an update.

Live Transcribe is currently being rolled out via the stable channel and will reach all users by the end of this week. The languages it will initially support for transcription are English, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Thai.

Thanks to the new feature, Google Translate app can now listen to a voice (lecture, speech, or pre-recorded audio) in one language and transcribe it into another language in real time. The feature is currently limited to Android, but Google has plans for iOS as well.

Via: Verge