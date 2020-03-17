Up next
Author
Tags

Google demoed a transcription feature for Google Translate earlier this year that would allow the app to simultaneously translate and transcribe speech in real time. Called Live Transcribe, the feature is now out for Android users via an update.

Live Transcribe is currently being rolled out via the stable channel and will reach all users by the end of this week. The languages it will initially support for transcription are English, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Thai.

Thanks to the new feature, Google Translate app can now listen to a voice (lecture, speech, or pre-recorded audio) in one language and transcribe it into another language in real time. The feature is currently limited to Android, but Google has plans for iOS as well.

Via: Verge

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8 series

It seems that we could get a special OnePlus 8 Verizon variant.

It seems that we could get a new, and exclusive Verizon variant of the upcoming OnePlus 8 that would also support mmWave 5G networks
Huawei Mate 30 Pro review

There’s a new way to install Google Play Services on HUAWEI phones

A new method describes how to install Google Play Services on your HUAWEI smartphones. Read the details and find the download inside.
Honor Android 10

Android 10 stable update starts rolling out for HONOR View 20, HONOR 9X, HONOR 20

The new UI also facilitates cross-system interaction and allows mobile to laptop connections.