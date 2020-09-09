Google is rumored to launch the Pixel 5 later this month, and with the phone clearing the FCC certification, we do believe that an official debut is just around the corner. The Pixel 5 has already appeared in high resolution renders and in live images as well, and most of its key specs have also been leaked. But it appears that Google is also working on another version of the device that might be called Pixel 5s. An alleged image of what is claimed to be Pixel 5s has surfaced online, showing a design that is identical to that of the Pixel 5, but the ‘About Phone’ page lists the name as Pixel 5s. So, what’s the difference between the two phones?

Well, this is the first time that the Pixel 5s has appeared in such a crucial leak. But as per the folks over at XDA-Developers who did some digging into FCC listings, the device shown in the leaked images carries the model number GD1YQ. Now, the Pixel 5 has previously been spotted in the FCC database with the model numbers GD1YQ and G6QU3, both of which support the mmWave 5G network. Additionally, two other Pixel 5 variants (GTT9Q and G5NZ6) have been certified as well, but lacking support for mmWave 5G.

Even though it can’t be said with certainty, it appears that Google will launch the device in two variants – a vanilla Pixel 5 that lacks mmWave support and is more affordable, and a Pixel 5s that can latch on to the mmWave 5G band. As for the specs, both the devices will likely share identical specifications. If the leaks are anything to go by, the Pixel 5 will offer a 6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chip will drive the device, ticking alongside 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There will be two cameras at the back, a primary sensor and a wide-angle lens that reportedly replaces the telephoto lens on its predecessor.