These are all the tech companies that exited Russia

Adobe Stopped all new sales and services in Russia, including Adobe Photoshop, Premiere, and more. The company also suspended its website analytics tools from working in the country.

Airbnb The room-rental service has suspended all operations in both Russia and Belarus, and it offered housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Alphabet / Google Alphabet is the parent company of Google. Google suspended all of its advertising businesses in Russia, including ad revenue from YouTube, search, and everywhere else. Google Maps also disabled certain features to protect civilians. Google also suspended Google Pay services, YouTube Premium and Super Chats. The company also removed a few Russian news media publishers, and Google Cloud stopped accepting new customers from Russia.

Amazon The e-commerce giant suspended all shipments and retail products to customers in both Russia and Belarus.

Apple The tech giant stopped selling all of its Apple products in Russia, and it stopped Apple Pay transactions in the country. Apple also disabled Apple Maps features to protect civilians.

AWS Amazon Web Services does not have data centers and offices in Russia, but it no longer allows anyone from Russia or Belarus to sign up for its services.

Bumble The dating app suspended its operations in Russia, and it removed its apps from the App Store and Google Play Store in both Russia and Belarus.

Discord Popular messaging application Discord has also suspended some of its paid features in Russia. Users can no longer purchase or subscribe to the paid services, and Russian payment methods are no longer accepted. The standard/free version of Discord remains accessible in the country.

Disney The entertainment and media giant suspended all theatrical releases in Russia, including new Pixar films, and it paused content and product licensing.

EA Electronic Arts, the popular video game publisher, announced that it will suspend selling copies of its games in Russia and Belarus. The suspension includes games, add-ons, virtual currencies, loot boxes, and more. EA also removed Russian national teams from its football and hockey games, and it no longer allows Russian and Belurasian players into its esports programs.

Epic Games Epic Games, the Epic Store, and Fortnite maker announced that it would stop commerce with Russia. From March 21 to April 3rd, the Epic Store donated all processes from in-game sales, including cosmetic and virtual currencies to aid humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The company raised more than $50m.

Fujitsu The Japanese technology company ceased all new orders and deliveries of products and services to Russia. The company also suspended operations of its service center located in the country.

Hitachi The Japanese industrial company announced that it was suspending exports to Russia and paused all manufacturing.

IBM The computer and technology company suspended all of its business in Russia, and offered support for IBM-employed refugees.

Intel The chip giant suspended all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus.

LG LG suspended all shipments to Russia on March 19.

Microsoft Microsoft suspended the sales of its products and services in Russia, and helped Ukraine improve itself from cybersecurity threats.

Meta / formerly Facebook Meta, formerly known as Facebook Inc. owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Oculus. Russia banned Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram when things started to escalate in March, but WhatsApp remains to be available in the country.

Netflix The popular streaming service paused all projects, filming, and acquisitions in Russia, and it refused to add channels, backed by the Russian government.

Nintendo The video game company suspended its e-shop for Russian users, and all users are unable to purchase any more games using the service.

NVIDIA NVIDIA reportedly suspended all sales and shipments in Russia.

Samsung The smartphone giant announced that it would suspend its shipments to Russia as of March 4.

Slack The popular corporate communications software announced that it has revoked organizations’ access to Slack. Salesforce, the parent company of Slack, also announced that it would end its other business relationships in Russia.

Snapchat The messaging platform announced that it would halt all advertising sales in Russia and Belarus, although its application and other services will remain available.

Sony The movie studio department of Sony announced that it would stop all theatrical releases in Russia. On March 9, Sony Interactive Entertainment also suspended all hardware and software shipments, and it halt the launch of Gran Turismo 8, and all PlayStation Store operations in Russia. Sony Music also suspended operations in the country.

Spotify The music-streaming platform suspended all of its operations in Russia from early April.

TikTok On March 6, the video platform announced that it would suspend live streaming and new content uploads to the video service in Russia.

Twitch The game-streaming platform announced that it would suspend transactions and payments of all types in the country.

Uber The ride-hailing service announced that it would “accelerate” its divestment from the Russian internet company Yandex.

Ubisoft The game maker announced that it would suspend sales in Russia, and help Ukrainian employees find alternative housing in neighboring countries, and set up an emergency hotline to help provide support and aid.

Universal The studio will suspend releases in Russia, although the company didn’t list what films would be affected.