Earlier this month, TikTok was discovered grabbing clipboard content when users typed on their phone, something the company quickly promised to fix. Now, the LinkedIn app has been spotted copying users’ clipboard content, thanks to the same privacy feature baked into iOS 14 that also caught TikTok red-handed last week.

LinkedIn blamed this intrusive behavior on a bug and mentioned this is not how the app is supposed to function on a day-to-day basis, says a ZDNet report. As per a Urspace.io developer who tweeted about it alongside a video of it in action, the LinkedIn app for iOS copied clipboard content from his MacBook Pro while he was using an iPad Pro.

LinkedIn is copying the contents of my clipboard every keystroke. IOS 14 allows users to see each paste notification.



I’m on an IPad Pro and it’s copying from the clipboard of my MacBook Pro.



Tik tok just got called out for this exact reason. pic.twitter.com/l6NIT8ixEF — Don 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 urspace.io (@DonCubed) July 2, 2020

Erran Berger, VP of Engineering at LinkedIn, later clarified in a tweet that the company doesn’t store or transmit the clipboard content. “We’ve traced this to a code path that only does an equality check between the clipboard contents and the currently typed content in a text box,” he explained.