We’re wrapping up today’s best offers with a very sweet deal that will help you enjoy your favorite tunes in the best way possible, as some of Marshall’s best Bluetooth speakers currently receive up to 41 percent savings.

Amazon’s latest offers will help you pick up a new Marshall Bluetooth speaker for as low as $100. One of today’s best options comes as the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, now selling for $258 thanks to a very attractive 26 percent discount. This model normally sells for $350, meaning that you can take one home and save more than $90 on your purchase. This powerful Bluetooth speaker will let you connect your devices via Bluetooth 5.0, RCA, and 3.5mm cable. It will also improve your audio experience with adjustable bass and treble controls. It is also quite potent, with 80W of output wattage, and the best part is that you can also tweak your tunes with Marshall’s Bluetooth app.

Suppose you want to pick up a more affordable alternative. In that case, you can also check out the Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Home Speaker, now selling for $230 with 10 percent savings, which will get you $50 in instant savings, which is still a great value option considering you get 60 Watts of total output power.

And if you want to score today’s best deal, you will set your sights on the Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker, which now sells for just $100 thanks to a very aggressive 41 percent discount. It normally sells for $170, so you get a great portable Bluetooth speaker and $70 in instant savings, which is a pretty good deal if you ask me.