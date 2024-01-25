Amazon’s latest offers will get you excellent savings on one of the best Android tablets around, as you can now purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 starting at $645. Savings begin with the base model with 128GB storage space, now going for $699 thanks to a 13 percent discount that will get you $100 off. However, that’s not the offer that has us excited, as the 256GB storage model arrives with a more compelling 30 percent discount, which leaves this amazing and powerful tablet up for grabs at $645, meaning you get to keep $275 in your pocket.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 $645 $920 Save $275 Featuring an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and 8400 mAh battery, the Tab S9 delivers a powerful performance in a sleek design. $645 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 has an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rates and 8GB or 12GB RAM, depending on the storage space you get. You will also enjoy all the power that comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and its 8,400mAh battery will also provide more than enough juice to keep you going throughout the day.

The perfect complement for your Galaxy Tab S9

You will also receive a great audio experience from the Galaxy Tab S9’s quad-speaker setup, but you can also choose to use your savings to pick up a new pair of Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Over-Ear Headphones, as they now sell for $319, thanks to a 20 percent discount, that will get you $70 off. These headphones will be perfect to keep any external noise away from your ears, as they feature enhanced noise cancelation, transparency mode, and up to 30 hours of non-stop music playback.