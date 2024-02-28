Google’s Pixel 7 may not be the company’s best or latest smartphone around, but it’s still one of the best Pixel devices you can get on the market, especially when you realize that you can pick up yours with 256GB storage space for less than $500 thanks to the latest offers.

Amazon’s latest deals will get you some exciting savings on a new Pixel phone. Savings start with the Google Pixel 7, which now goes for just $499 after receiving a $200 discount on its 256GB storage space variant. This option is perfect for those looking to have lots of storage space for less. In contrast, the 128GB variant is now available for $399, which means you would only have to scratch your pockets a bit further to get twice the storage space on your new device. And just for context, this model with 128GB storage space normally goes for $599, so you would also be scoring a $200 discount when you go for the snow color variant.

And since we’re talking about excellent savings on new Google products, you must also check out the latest savings applied to the Google Pixel Tablet, which now comes with an 11-inch display and a Charging Speaker Dock that will make your tablet look perfect on your nightstand. It normally sells for $599, but Best Buy’s deals of the day will let you pick one up for just $449, meaning that you would be scoring $150 off this outstanding and versatile tablet. I would only suggest you hurry with this last deal, as it will only be available until midnight, while the Pixel 7 offer may stick around longer.

You will also find excellent offers applied to the Google Pixel 8, now picking up a 7 percent discount so that you can get yours for just $653. And if you want more power and better camera performance, check out the Pixel 8 Pro in Obsidian, now up for grabs for $987 after a small but still useful $13 discount.