When Apple killed its AirPower universal wireless charging solution back in March, AirUnleashed saw the potential. It tried to fill the void left by Apple, and its AirUnleashed solution was regarded highly by the media.

In celebration of Black Friday, the company doesn’t only discount the accessory from $149 to $99, but it also introduces a limited edition Black AirUnleashed model.

Being limited edition, you’ll have to hurry if you want to get your hands on one, as stock is limited.

AirUnleashed is Qi Wireless Charging compatible, and it works with:

  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 8
  • Apple Watch Series 1-5
  • Wireless Charging Case for AirPods
  • Wireless Charging Case for AirPods Pro

It will also work with any other Qi compatible smartphone not made by Apple. Check it out at the source link below.

Source: AirUnleashed

