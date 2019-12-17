We reviewed the AirUnleashed multi-wireless-charger earlier this year, and we called it the best AirPower alternative. Apple cancelled its AirPower project, but the concept was borrowed by the folks at AirUnleashed.

It’s convenient to wirelessly charge three devices at the same time. Even though the product is marketed as charging an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and the second-generation AirPods, you can basically use it to charge any device that’s Qi standard compatible.

This can easily be your Samsung Galaxy S10, Apple Watch, and Huawei Freebuds, or any combination for that matter.

On Black Friday at the end of last month, AirUnleashed launched a Black limited edition of the charger (to better match the space grey products you might have), while, at the same time, making the price of the accessory more attractive.

Everything else stays the same in terms of functionality, and we advise you to read our review in order to find out more about it. And, since now you can choose between a white and a black model, we’ll leave you with the gallery below to help you in your decision.