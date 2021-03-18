Apple made a compact flagship last year with the iPhone 12 mini. While many appreciated a smaller flagship, the sales figure didn’t reach the targets set by Apple. However, it seems like Android manufacturers are all set to board the “mini” train. It was recently rumored that ASUS was working on a ‘mini’ variant of its next ZenFone flagship, which could be named ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini. Now, more details regarding the device have appeared online.

The folks over at XDA-Developers have revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming ‘mini’ ASUS phone. The publication says that they found references to the ASUS ZenFone 8 and ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip in the latest version of the ASUS PixelMaster Camera app. And, the “Flip” and “Mini” could be the same phone. All of these devices will be based on Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, according to the kernel source code.

The ASUS ZenFone 8 series has three phones with codenames “SAKE”, “PICASSO”, and “VODKA”. The “SAKE” could turn out to be the ASUS ZenFone 8 ‘Mini’ since it is defined as a 5.92-inch OLED display, and is referred to as a “small phone” in ASUS’s software. Moreover, leaked features from the configuration file suggest the presence of a 120Hz refresh rate and full HD+ (2400×1080) resolution. According to the report, the smartphone might come with only two image sensors: a 64MP Sony IMX686 and a new Sony IMX663.

It would be interesting to see an Android manufacturer other than Sony attempting a compact flagship. As of now, the smallest flagship Android phone we have is the Samsung Galaxy S21, which features a 6.2-inch display. However, a ‘mini’ form factor could lead to a disappointing battery life. The iPhone 12 mini, for instance, lasts lesser (on a single charge) than the vanilla iPhone 12. That being said, a ‘mini’ flagship smartphone is something to curiously look forward to.