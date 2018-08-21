The most reliable way of transferring large files from your computer to your iPhone or iPad is with the iKlips II Lightning iOS Flash Drive. This 32GB flash drive is no ordinary storage device. With ex-FAT file format support, the iKlips II will provide you the convenience of transferring between computer and Apple iPhone.

The iKlips II Lightning iOS Flash Drive has two input interfaces. On one side is a lightning connector and on the other side is a USB type-A connector for USB 3.1. Blazing fast speeds will allow you to transfer 4K HD videos in no time at all.

Get the iKlips II Lightning iOS Flash Drive today for just $49. That’s 16% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin