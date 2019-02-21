Light and Sony partner to develop multi-image sensor solutions

For those of you not familiar with Light, it’s a U.S. company based in California specialized in advanced computational imaging, with Leica being one of their investors. Light and Sony have announced that the two companies are joining forces to jointly work on development and marketing of multi-image sensor solutions.

Light will not only use, but also recommend Sony sensors inside its computational imaging solutions and reference designs to its partners and customers. These designs basically bring together the strengths of both companies. They will employ Light’s multi-camera technology with Sony’s image sensors. This will facilitate new multi camera applications and solutions, starting with the introduction of smartphones containing four or more camera.

Starting today, our jointly developed reference designs will help our smartphone OEMs to quickly and easily enhance the imaging capability of multi-camera enabled smartphones — Hank Ochi, President of Component Solutions Business Division, Sony Electronics Inc

As smartphones evolve, their imaging capabilities are following suit. After hitting the ceiling with single cameras, OEMs have started adding more. Dual-camera phones are a thing of yesterday, and, while many have adopted triple-camera systems, there are smartphones with four cameras, and soon five.