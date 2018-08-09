Lifetime access to premium password manager for under $20

Simplify your life by minimizing the number of passwords you are required to memorize. With all the things you have to keep track of every day, it’s too easy to forget an important password. Password Boss Premium will generate and keep track of all your passwords so that you only need to remember one master password.

Not only does this make your life easier, but you are also maximizing security to your online accounts. Since these passwords are randomized by a computer, it’s literally impossible for a hacker to guess. Plus, 256-bit AES and SSL/TLS encryption will ensure your information stays private.

Find peace-of-mind with a lifetime subscription to Password Boss Premium for just $19.99. That’s 86% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin