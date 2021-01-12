LG gave us the first glimpse of its upcoming rollable phone, the unimaginatively named LG Rollable, a day ago at CES 2021. The phone has a wild slide-out extending display design that will turn it into a tablet in a few seconds. The concept is futuristic and LG’s teaser certainly fanned the hype. Now, the company has confirmed that its rollable smartphone will be launched in 2021. In addition to LG, OPPO will also be launching its take on the concept called OPPO X 2021 later this year.

Image: LG

LG has joined hands with China's BOE to make its rollable phone's display

“Our management wanted to show that it is a real product, as there were many rumors around the rollable phone,” LG spokesperson Ken Hong was quoted as saying by Nikkei Asia. “As it is released at CES 2021, I can tell that it will be launched this year.” As per the report, LG is working with China’s BOE Technology – one of the world’s largest manufacturers of, LCD, OLEDs and flexible displays – for producing the LG Rollable’s display.

The specifications of LG’s rollable, and more importantly, the mechanism behind how the extending screen gimmick has been brought to life, remain shrouded in mystery. So far, the company has only revealed that the LG Rollable is part of its Explorer Project initiative that will focus on developing devices with experimental designs and capabilities to push the boundaries of smartphone innovation and develop new use case scenarios. The first product to come out of this project was the LG Wing which had a swiveling dual-screen design.

Image: LG

Rumors suggest that the LG Rollable will cost somewhere around $2359, which is to be expected from a device with hardware like this. The device is said to pack a 7.4-inch display that will adjust its resolution to different values based on three scenarios – a phone mode, video mode, and a productivity mode. Inside, it will reportedly draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with a healthy 16 gigs of RAM. But these are all rumors, so process them with a healthy dose of skepticism.