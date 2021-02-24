LG has announced that it is expanding the availability of its webOS TV platform. The OS will now power smart TVs from other brands as well. It continues to maintain an open-source edition, and now LG has confirmed that it will license the webOS ecosystem for use by other manufacturers including RCA, Ayonz, Konka and more.

“This has the potential to reshape the TV business for both technology and content providers while significantly growing LG’s presence and prominence in the global home entertainment market,” said LG in its blog post.

LG says that over 20 TV manufacturers from around the world have already committed to the webOS partnership. The webOS ecosystem is supported by technology partners such as Realtek, Nuance, Gracenote, CEVA and Universal Electronics, among many others. According to a report by The Verge, licensees will start off running webOS 5.0.

Licensees of webOS TV will receive the same UX design along with the variety of features including voice search and control, integrated AI algorithms and easy connectivity. They will also get access to global streaming service apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and sports streaming service DAZN as well as LG Channels, the company’s free premium content streaming service. Compatible TV models will also include the dedicated Magic Motion remote controller.

“The webOS platform is one of the easiest and most convenient way to access millions of hours of movies and TV shows,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “By welcoming other manufacturers to join the webOS TV ecosystem, we are embarking on a new path that allows many new TV owners to experience the same great UX and features that are available on LG TVs. We look forward to bringing these new customers into the incredible world of webOS TV.”

Licensees of webOS TV receive the familiar and highly acclaimed UX design along with a rich pool of features such as voice search and control, integrated AI algorithms and easy connectivity that have earned webOS positive industry and consumer accolades. With LG webOS TV, partners also get a diversity of content options including access to global streaming service apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and sports streaming service DAZN as well as LG Channels, the company’s free premium content streaming service. Compatible TV models also include the dedicated Magic Motion remote controller.