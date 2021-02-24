LG WebOS

LG has announced that it is expanding the availability of its webOS TV platform. The OS will now power smart TVs from other brands as well. It continues to maintain an open-source edition, and now LG has confirmed that it will license the webOS ecosystem for use by other manufacturers including RCA, Ayonz, Konka and more.

“This has the potential to reshape the TV business for both technology and content providers while significantly growing LG’s presence and prominence in the global home entertainment market,” said LG in its blog post.

LG says that over 20 TV manufacturers from around the world have already committed to the webOS partnership. The webOS ecosystem is supported by technology partners such as Realtek, Nuance, Gracenote, CEVA and Universal Electronics, among many others. According to a report by The Verge, licensees will start off running webOS 5.0.

Licensees of webOS TV will receive the same UX design along with the variety of features including voice search and control, integrated AI algorithms and easy connectivity. They will also get access to global streaming service apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and sports streaming service DAZN as well as LG Channels, the company’s free premium content streaming service. Compatible TV models will also include the dedicated Magic Motion remote controller.

“The webOS platform is one of the easiest and most convenient way to access millions of hours of movies and TV shows,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “By welcoming other manufacturers to join the webOS TV ecosystem, we are embarking on a new path that allows many new TV owners to experience the same great UX and features that are available on LG TVs. We look forward to bringing these new customers into the incredible world of webOS TV.”

Licensees of webOS TV receive the familiar and highly acclaimed UX design along with a rich pool of features such as voice search and control, integrated AI algorithms and easy connectivity that have earned webOS positive industry and consumer accolades. With LG webOS TV, partners also get a diversity of content options including access to global streaming service apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and sports streaming service DAZN as well as LG Channels, the company’s free premium content streaming service. Compatible TV models also include the dedicated Magic Motion remote controller.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
samsung frame
Samsung opens pre-orders for its 2021 The Frame and QLED 4K TV portfolio
The Frame 2021 line-up by Samsung starts at $999.99 for the 43-inch model, while Samsung QLED 4K TV series starts at $549.99 for Q60A series.
Samsung’s 75-inch Class Crystal UHD smart TV, soundbars, smart speakers and more are also on sale today
Check out the latest deals on Smart TVs from Samsung and Hisense, as well as discounts on Soundbars, smart displays and more
Samsung’s Crystal UHD smart TVs, gaming monitors and more are on sale right now
Check out some of the best Smart TVs on sale right now over at Amazon and Best Buy, where you can find products from Samsung, Sony and more