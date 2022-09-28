Score insane savings on some of the best smart TVs from LG and Samsung, as the LG UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV and more are on sale

Getting the perfect TV for your media center may not be easy, as there are tons of amazing smart TVs to choose from. However, you can make your job easier by narrowing down your options to only include some of the best names in the game. Yes, you may want to consider Sony and Samsung, but your best choice may come from LG, as the latest deals will help you get a new UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV starting at $1,097.

Amazon’s latest deals will help you score $703 savings on LG’s 86-inch UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, representing a whopping 39 percent discount. This fantastic smart TV usually goes for $1,800, so today’s price cut makes it a very compelling option, considering that you can use your savings to add a soundbar to the equation. The same model sells for $1,100 over at Best Buy, in case Amazon runs out of stock, or you can also choose to go for the same-sized LG UP8770 Series, which is now selling for just $1,275.

Suppose you want a more affordable option. In that case, you can also check out the latest savings applied to LG’s Class UQ9000 Series 4K Smart TV, which starts at 327 after dropping its price from $377. However, the largest price drop comes with the 70-inch model, which is now $100 more affordable.

LG UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV LG’s UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV features a powerful a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4k to deliver a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors, a game optimizer feature, 120Hz refresh rates to make it perfect for those who love sports. View at Amazon

You can also head over to Woot.com, where you will find incredible savings on Samsung’s 2022 model of The Frame Series - Quantum HDR Smart TV, which not starts at $430 when you opt for the smallest 32-inch version. But the best savings come with the 85-inch variant that goes for $2,998. In contrast, the 85-inch version is currently selling for $3,498 over at Amazon.com after a recent 19 percent discount. In other words, you will be able to score $1,300 in savings if you choose to take advantage of this offer.