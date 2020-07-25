Image: MySmartPrice
LG is apparently gearing up to launch a new mid-range smartphone called the LG Q92 5G. While the company is yet to officially tease or reveal anything about it, the upcoming smartphone has just been spotted (via MySmartPrice) on the Google Play Console, revealing its key specs and its design language as well.

The alleged LG Q92 5G was caught carrying the model number ‘Q92’ and running Android 10 on the software side. The panel has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD+ resolution) with a 420ppi pixel density, and has a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout housing a single selfie camera.

LG Q92 5G
Talking about the internals, the phone was listed packing a Qualcomm chip with the model number SM7250, and going by the clock speed of its prime core, this one is the Snapdragon 765G SoC that we’ve seen in multiple 5G-ready mid-range smartphones this year. The Qualcomm SoC is paired with 6 gigs of RAM, and the phone also appears to have a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button going by its recessed profile.

