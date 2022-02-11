LG’s QNED MiniLED 90 Series 4K UHD NanoCell TV, Roku streaming products and more are on sale

You can currently score incredible savings on some of the best smart TVs available in the market. First up, we have the LG QNED MiniLED 90 Series 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV that is getting a 19 percent discount on its 65-inch model that lets you purchase one for $1,300. This model features support for some of the best streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube, and more. You get a beautiful LG Quantum Dot NanoCell display that combines NanoCell and miniLED technology for amazingly bright colors and a higher contrast ratio for deeper blacks. Plus, you also get 120Hz refresh rates and other great features. However, the best savings come with the 86-inch model that comes with 25 percent savings, which translates to an incredible $1,003 discount, which means that you can purchase this model for $2,997.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7YEpxm3QZY

And since we’re already checking out high-end Smart TV models, we must also consider the Sony A90J, which is also receiving a 25 percent discount on its 83-inch model that will get you $2,001.99 savings. In other words, you will be able to get This massive BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV for $5,998. TCL is also getting interesting savings on its 85-inch Class 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV that goes for $2,500 after a $500 discount.

Sony A90J TCL Class 4K

You can also get more from your smart TV with you get your hands on a new Roku Streambar that is now available for $98 after a 25 percent discount that translates to $31.99 savings. In addition, the Roku Express 4K+ 2021 Streaming Media Player is also on sale, and you can get yours for $29 after a $10 discount, and you get the same outstanding features as the Roku Streambar, but without the added speakers. Finally, the Roku Ultra Streaming Device and the Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player are also on sale, and you can pick one up for $60 and $19, respectively.